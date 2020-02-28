Mumbai Crime: 5 arrested for bid to rob Kandivli jeweller

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested a gang of five for its attempt to rob a Kandivli jeweller on February 22 in broad daylight. The owner and the employees of the jewellery shop were held at gunpoint and threatened with choppers; however their attempt was foiled by the owner.

The incident took place on February 22, when five robbers armed with a revolver and choppers barged into Pramanik Jewellers at Kandivli and threatened the owner and staff.

However, the owner screamed for help and in no time, more than 50 people gathered outside the shop. Afraid of being caught, the robbers fled the scene, waving their knives and revolver in the air and managed to escape on motorcycles.