Mumbai Crime: 4 Teenagers Arrested For Assaulting Constable During Drunken Bike Ride In Kandivali East

Four youths were detained in Kandivali East after allegedly attacking a constable during a night patrol check | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 23: Four teenagers were allegedly riding on a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol in Kandivali East when they were stopped by a constable on Station Road. When the constable told them not to travel with four persons on a motorcycle, the youths allegedly started arguing and assaulted the constable. The Samta Nagar Police booked and subsequently arrested them. All of them were later released on bail.

According to the police, the incident occurred last week while the Samta Nagar Police were conducting night patrols. Constable Govind Sangale was patrolling on a police motorcycle when he noticed four teenagers riding on a single motorcycle. The constable stopped them in front of Aadarsh Juice Centre on Kandivali Station Road.

Argument escalates into scuffle

The rider was not wearing a helmet, and the police realised that the youths were under the influence of alcohol. The police first asked the rider to produce his driving licence, which he failed to do. The constable also objected to four persons travelling on a motorcycle and asked them to come to the Samta Nagar Police Station.

When the constable informed them that legal action would be taken, the youths began arguing with him. Three of them allegedly pushed the constable and attempted to obstruct him from performing his duty.

The youths then challenged the constable and questioned how he could take them to the police station. The constable tried to convince them to cooperate, but they created a ruckus and began recording the incident on their mobile phones. They told the constable that he could take action against them on the spot if he wanted, but they would not go to the police station.

The constable informed them that he did not have a receipt book and asked them to accompany him to the police station. However, the youths again abused him and allegedly assaulted him physically. They also stopped the constable’s motorcycle, and the situation became tense. The constable then contacted the police mobile van, and additional police personnel soon arrived at the spot.

Booked and released on bail

The police detained all four youths and took them to the Samta Nagar Police Station, where they were booked for allegedly assaulting a police constable and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

The accused have been identified as Prem Waghmare, Sagar Magar, Akshay Gaekwad, and Anand Jogdand. The police produced them before a Borivali court, which remanded them to judicial custody. The accused later applied for bail and were released.

Police said that all four youths were under the influence of alcohol and are residents of Damu Nagar in Kandivali East. They work with private companies. All are between 19 and 20 years old.

