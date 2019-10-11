Mumbai Crime: 37-year-old man suffering from chronic illness strangles children in Ghatkopar

In a shocking incident, on Wednesday a 37-year-old Ghatkopar man suffering from a chronic illness strangled his two children, aged 11 and 7.

According to Mid-Day, the man was identified as Chandrakant Mohite, who is an app-based cab driver. Mohite had been ill for the past two years. On Tuesday night, Mohite called his younger brother, who lives with him, and said that he was tired of his disease and wanted to end the misery.

Later, Mohite left home in his car while his brother alerted the police control room after Mohite stopped responding to calls. Mohite had a fight with his wife Kavita over his persistent disease before he had left from home. After when Mohite's brother alerted cops, they traced his car through the GPS and found it to be moving towards Pune. The police in Pune were alerted and they, too, started monitoring his movements.

At 3.15 am, Mohite was stopped at toll plaza and cops apprehended him. When cops asked him where are his kids he coldly told them they are 'inside the dicky'. Dattatray Darade, Raigad police station in-charge told the Mid-Day, "We found both children, Gauravi, 11, and Pratik, 7, in an unresponsive state in the boot of the car. They were pronounced dead on arrival at hospital." Police have booked for murder Mohite under Section 302 of the IPC.