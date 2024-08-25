 Mumbai Crime: 36-Yr-Old Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity With Ex-Husband
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 36-Yr-Old Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity With Ex-Husband

Mumbai Crime: 36-Yr-Old Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity With Ex-Husband

According to sources, the victim was in contact with her ex-husband, which Ansari objected to and fueled him to suspect her fidelity.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

The Malvani police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife, doubting her character. According to sources, the accused, Ittefaq Ansari, was the second husband of the victim, Aysha, 23.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Maintenance Works On Suburban Sections On August...
article-image

She was in regular contact with her ex-husband, which Ansari objected to, said sources, adding that he had started to suspect her fidelity.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Cancels Proposed Pay-And-Park Scheme At Jogger's Park In Bandra Amid Strong Resident...
article-image

There used to be frequent arguments between them. On Saturday early morning, they had a huge fight, during which Ansari allegedly slit the woman's throat with a kitchen knife. The neighbours alerted the police, who reached the spot and took Aysha to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Brother Duo Held For Duping Auto Parts Dealer

Mumbai News: Brother Duo Held For Duping Auto Parts Dealer

Mumbai: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Confident Congress Will Top State Assembly, Criticises Maharashtra...

Mumbai: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Confident Congress Will Top State Assembly, Criticises Maharashtra...

Mumbai: BMC To Install Sensor-Based Air Quality Monitors In, Shifts Its Collaboration To IIT-Bombay

Mumbai: BMC To Install Sensor-Based Air Quality Monitors In, Shifts Its Collaboration To IIT-Bombay

Mumbai: Major Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Fixed Within 24 Hours; BMC Restore Water Supply To...

Mumbai: Major Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Fixed Within 24 Hours; BMC Restore Water Supply To...

Badlapur School Reopens After Outrage: Classes Resume With Low Attendance Amid Security Enhancements

Badlapur School Reopens After Outrage: Classes Resume With Low Attendance Amid Security Enhancements