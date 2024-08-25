Mumbai Crime: 36-Yr-Old Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity With Ex-Husband

Representative Image | File

The Malvani police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife, doubting her character. According to sources, the accused, Ittefaq Ansari, was the second husband of the victim, Aysha, 23.

She was in regular contact with her ex-husband, which Ansari objected to, said sources, adding that he had started to suspect her fidelity.

There used to be frequent arguments between them. On Saturday early morning, they had a huge fight, during which Ansari allegedly slit the woman's throat with a kitchen knife. The neighbours alerted the police, who reached the spot and took Aysha to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.