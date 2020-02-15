Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old Bhiwandi resident gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment for killing neighbour

Thane: A district court in Thane sentenced a 35-year-old Bhiwandi resident to five years of rigorous imprisonment for killing his neighbour.

In an order issued on Thursday, district judge Rajesh S Gupta convicted Santosh Suryavanshi for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on the accused. Prosecutor Varsha Chandane informed the court that both the accused and the victim Dhiraj Gaud (24) were residents of Charnipada at Bhiwandi town in Thane district.

In October 2010, the accused spotted the victim talking to his sister and was angered by it. Later, the accused, along with two others, beat up Gaud with a stick, following which he was taken to a civic hospital, where he died during treatment, the court was told. While one of the accused’s accomplices died during the trail, another accused Bhingu Ahmed was acquitted.