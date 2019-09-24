Mumbai Crime: 34-year-old man stabs bus conductor in running bus over change issue, arrested

In a bizarre incident, a 34-year-old man was arrested for stabbing an NMMT (Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport) bus conductor in running bus at Panvel.

According to DNA, A 34-year-old man has been arrested by Panvel Police for allegedly stabbing the NMMT bus conductor over change issue. The victim has been identified as Rameshwar Ippar (25) while the accused Tanmay Kavthekar is a resident of Panvel. Police said that the accused asked for a Rs 10 note instead of a Rs 10 coin in return. However, the bus conductor refused to adhere, and he stabbed him twice. The conductor is currently undergoing treatment and is out of danger. In the meanwhile, the cops found out that the accused has four cases registered against him in different police stations.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am on the Old Panvel highway today morning, when the man demanded a 10-rupee note instead of a coin as change. He got angry after the conductor refused to oblige and stabbed him in a fit of rage, the police said. The man took out a knife from his pocket and slashed the conductor's neck and chest. He was then overpowered by fellow passengers and handed over to police.