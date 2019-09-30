Mumbai Crime: 34-year-old fraudster posing as CEO of Reliance Company arrested

The Cuffe Parade police have arrested a 34-year-old man for posing as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Reliance Company to scam people of their money.

According to the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Ravi Navlani, who is a resident of Indore. Navlani was living in Moscow, Russia, since the last 18 years. The police report states that Navlani claimed to CEO of the Reliance Company and would approach people offering them investment opportunities with high returns.

A police officer told the Hindustan Times that, “Last week, a meeting was arranged at a five-star hotel in south Mumbai. Some of the people he had invited questioned him as to why he did not hold the meeting at the company’s office. In order to confirm Navlani’s identity, they went to the Reliance office at Makers Chamber. The Reliance employees were shocked to hear about the fraudster and did not know anything about the accused.”

Later the legal head of Reliance filed a complaint at Cuffe Parade police station against the accused. The police arrested Navlani five days ago.