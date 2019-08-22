Mumbai Crime: 33-year-old woman stabs husband to death over alleged extramarital affair

In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman her 36-year-old husband to death in Nallasopara on Wednesday.

According to Hindustan Times, the deceased was identified as Sunil Kadam and the woman was identified as Pranali. Initially, the woman claimed he had killed himself, but eventually confessed to the murder. Sunil Kadam is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters. The incident took place on Wednesday around 5 am, when the couple had a fight and after which Kadam went to sleep and Pranali went to the kitchen, under the pretext of getting herself a glass of water. She returned to the couple’s bedroom with a knife and stabbed Kadam 11 times in the stomach and slit his throat. The cops have said that Sunil died immediately.

After killing Sunil, Pranali came to the living room, where her in-laws and two daughters were sleeping, and told Sunil's father that he died by suicide. After this, Sunil's father Ananda lodged a complaint with Tulinj police, acting on which cops started investigating. Inspector DS Patil of Tulinj police station told the Hindustan Times, “It is impossible for a man to self-stab and that too 11 times in the stomach and neck, so we sent the body for post mortem and questioned Pranali.”

Pranali eventually told the police that she had found out about Kadam having an extramarital affair and had murdered him as an act of revenge. Pranali has been charged under section 302 (murder) and will be produced before Vasai court.