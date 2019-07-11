Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old man arrested for stealing cash from railway ticket counter to fund his drug habit

<p>On Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was arrested by the Wadala Government Railway Police for stealing cash from the railway station's ticket counter.</p><p>According to Mid-Day, the accused was identified as Sunil Rathod. He confessed to his crime after he was confronted with the CCTV footage. Sunil Rathod, a resident of Cotton Green area, stole the money to buy drugs. The incident took place around 2:30 am on July 7 at Dockyard railway station. Rajendra Pal, senior inspector Wadala GRP told the leading daily, "When the clerk opened the counter around 7 am, she found the cash missing. When this counter was closed the previous night, the clerk on duty had collected Rs 18,000 of which he had deposited Rs 14,200 in the bank and kept the remaining Rs 3,800 in the drawer for the morning shift clerk to use."</p><p>After the incident, the clerk immediately informed her seniors about it and the RPF was alerted. The RPF checked the CCTV footage which showed an unknown person entering the counter through its window and exiting it within 10 to 15 minutes. Later a case was registered with the Wadala GRP under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code. The cops have said that the accused could not be seen clearly in the footage but his slippers and shirt colour were noted. On July 9, when Wadala police were on their routine rounds, spotted the suspect in the same attire near Cotton Green railway station. The person was arrested and after showing him the CCTV footage he confessed to his crime. </p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>