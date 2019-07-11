Mumbai

Updated on IST

Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old man arrested for stealing cash from railway ticket counter to fund his drug habit

By FPJ Web Desk

Sunil Rathod, a resident of Cotton Green area, stole the money to buy drugs.

Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old man arrested for stealing cash from railway ticket counter to fund his drug habit

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in