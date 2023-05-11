Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old woman lodges extortion and molestation complaint against ex-boyfriend

Photo: Representative Image

A 24-year-old woman has lodged a case of extortion and molestation against a friend and alleged that he made obscene videos of her and demanded Rs2.5 lakh with threats to make them viral. She told the Dharavi police that she buckled under pressure and gave Rs1 lakh. The woman said she was in a relationship with the suspect between 2020 and 2022 during which they became physically intimate, and he filmed and shot some such moments. However, she broke up with him after a dispute, following which he started issuing threats and demanded money to keep their relationship a secret. Despite paying him Rs1 lakh, he demanded that they get back together, which led her to file a police complaint. The police are investigating the matter and have in the meantime registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.