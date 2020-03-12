Mumbai Crime: 2 Bangladeshi immigrants held for illegal stay

Mumbai: The Saki Naka police arrested two illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi descent for staying in the city without documentation. While one of the accused persons worked as a tailor, his uncle worked as a daily labourer near Andheri. Both the accused persons were booked under relevant sections and arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, the Saki Naka police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for residing in the country illegally. Based on the information, the Anti-Terrorism Cell of the police laid a trap near Kajupada area of Andheri (E) and nabbed Riyazuddin Mohammad Muslim, 22, who worked as a tailor in the same neighbourhood.

During the course of the interrogation, police asked Muslim to show the documents proving that he was an Indian citizen, but he was unable to do so.

Police then checked his mobile phone, where they found numbers of his family members, having extensions of Bangladesh. He also confessed that his uncle Zakir Hussain Mateen, 45, was also an illegal immigrant in the country.

An officer said, Mateen’s interrogation revealed he did odd jobs to earn his living and was trying to illegal get his other family members in India. Police suspect Mateen could have brought other Bangladeshi nationals into the country on fake documents and are investigating the matter further.

The arrested duo, both residents of Marol Naka, have been booked under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act for being illegal immigrants in India and staying without proper documentation.