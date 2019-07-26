Mumbai Crime: 17-year-old boy detained for stabbing teen to death

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy was detained by Shanti Nagar police for allegedly stabbing another 17-year-old youth multiple times in New Azad Nagar, Bhiwandi.

According to the Hindustan Times, the incident took place near Nizami Hotel, along Pipeline Road in Shanti Nagar area, around 9.30pm on Tuesday. The accused was allegedly assaulting some women when the victim, Atique Jamil Ansari, a resident of Shanti Nagar, confronted him. When Ansari went to stop the accused, in a fit of rage, he (accused) pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ansari in the chest several times and fled.

After the incident, Ansari was rushed to hospital in Ranjnoli in Bhiwandi and later shifted to IGM Hospital, where he died during treatment. Later, Ansari's mother, Rijwana Jamil (35), approached the police and registered a complaint. Acting on the complaint, the cops began searching the accused and on Wednesday the accused was caught in Bhiwandi. Cops had registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC against the accused. He has been sent to an observation home for 20 days.