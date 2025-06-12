 Mumbai Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Raping And Impregnating 16-Yr-Old Mulund College Girl; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Navghar police have registered a case against a 17-year-old boy following allegations of rape and impregnation of a 16-year-old girl studying at a well-known college in Mulund. Charges have been filed under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:04 AM IST
Mumbai: Navghar police have registered a case against a 17-year-old boy following allegations of rape and impregnation of a 16-year-old girl studying at a well-known college in Mulund. Charges have been filed under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

According to the police, the victim resides in the Bhiwandi area of Thane and studies at a college in Mulund. The accused boy befriended her and lured her into a relationship. Between April 1st and May 31st, the accused boy allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in a garden in Mulund East and behind a parked vehicles. Consequently, the victim became pregnant.

