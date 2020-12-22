Mumbai: Cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa among 34 booked for partying at Andheri pub

Mumbai: Cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were booked and arrested for violations of the lockdown norms after they were found partying at the Dragonfly Club at an Andheri-based upscale hotel in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police had booked a total of 34 people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating social distancing norms and later released on bail.

Acting on a specific information, police had raided the premises of Dragonfly club in Hotel JW Marriot near the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Upon raiding, it was revealed that a party was underway at 2.50am, way beyond the permissible time limit issued by the state government. Moreover, the people in attendance were found without face masks.

Accordingly, police registered a case and booked the 34 people present in the club, including seven staffers at the hotel for violating the COVID-19 norms. Sources claim that along with Raina and Randhawa, celebrity Sussanne Khan was also present in the party, but police are yet to confirm the same.

All the accused booked under relevant sections of the IPC for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (section 188), whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life (section 269) and common intention (section 34). The accused were later released on bail after issuing them a notice under CrPC.