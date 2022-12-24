Mumbai: Cribs, decorated trees a clean heart and protest celebrations for Christmas

Mumbai: As Kalina resident Charles D'Sa gave final touches to the cribs and the Christmas tree he and his family made, he was also busy making plans of celebrating Christmas with near and dear ones without any restrictions after two years. Christians in the city made sure they do not miss out on anything when it comes to making the mood as joyous as they can.

“I am making sure that I will be going with them and have a close celebration. Since I am a senior citizen, I am keeping in mind that the Covid scare is rising,” Mr D'Sa said, adding that he even plans to go to mass with ample care. Midnight masses, held on Christmas eve (Dec 24) in churches, will be held at different times, depending on whether they are held indoors or outdoors.

At the Holy Name Cathedral where the Archbishop of Bombay leads the prayers, the Vigil Mass on the 24th evening will first see carol singing from 8pm onwards, followed by 'midnight mass' at 8.30pm on the Holy Name School (Colaba) grounds. Meanwhile, the St Thomas Cathedral – an Anglican Church in Fort – will hold the midnight mass with carols from 10pm onwards.

“Christmas invites us to be courageous, with the willingness to make real the drastic change in our lives and in our world, to align our wills to God's plan for joy and peace for all,” said Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, in his message for Christmas.

Devout Christians said that it was also important that one has a clean heart when they invite Christ and that looking at Christmas from the Christian lens was more important rather than a consumerist lens. “I also ensure to make a confession before Christmas so that I am clean at heart before welcoming Christ. It is not just about decorations. Spiritual celebration is also important and that comes only after cleaning one from the inside. It is not just about shopping for the festival but also about celebrating the birth of Christ,” Borivali resident P Rodriguez said.

Some others said they will make sure their Christmas celebrations are subdued. “We make sure that we celebrate. But as a common man I'm going to have a limited celebration as I am having a protest celebration against the bad economy we are in, with freebies being given out, which is not good for the health of the country,” Bandra resident Neil Pereira said.