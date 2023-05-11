Mumbai: Craving for drugs, man tries to end life in lock-up

Craving for drugs, man tries to end life in lock-up | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old history-sheeter allegedly tried to kill himself in police lock-up as he didn't get drugs. Nabihussain Alihussain Shaikh has a total of 41 cases registered against him in Mumbai and Thane.

According to the L T Marg police, Shaikh has been arrested for theft and was kept in a lock-up. On Tuesday, he started asking for ganja and MD and threatened to accuse cops of trying to kill him if his demand isn't met. As Shaikh didn't get any response, he started banging his head against the wall and consequently bled profusely. An alert constable rushed to stop him. He was taken to the nearby GT Hospital for treatment. The police have booked him for attempt to suicide.