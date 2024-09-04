Mumbai: Crane Catches Fire Near Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, No Injuries Reported; Video

A crane on the road near Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai caught fire on Wednesday | X

Mumbai: A crane caught fire in middle of the road in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The pedestrian recorded the incident and shared on social media alerting the residents and commuters. As per the videos shared on social media platform X, the crane on the road near Lilavati Hospital had caught fire and policeman was on the spot diverting the vehicles.

There is a crane burning near Lilavati hospital in Bandra.



Be safe. Traffic is bad!@bandrabuzz @bandrainfo pic.twitter.com/KcKQjBodYe — 🐼 (@chulbolpandey) September 4, 2024

The netizens also highlighted that the fire engines had not reached the spot immediately and had tagged Mumbai Police's X handle. The Mumbai Police responded to the tweet saying, the information is received in Main Control room.

So far, there is no information received from authorities on the incident and if the fire is doused and the road is operational for vehicles.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not responded on the incident.