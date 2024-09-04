 Mumbai: Crane Catches Fire Near Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, No Injuries Reported; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Crane Catches Fire Near Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, No Injuries Reported; Video

Mumbai: Crane Catches Fire Near Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, No Injuries Reported; Video

A crane on the road near Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West caught fire on Wednesday morning. The pedestrians posted the video on social media, highlighting that fire engines were yet to reach the spot.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
A crane on the road near Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai caught fire on Wednesday | X

Mumbai: A crane caught fire in middle of the road in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The pedestrian recorded the incident and shared on social media alerting the residents and commuters. As per the videos shared on social media platform X, the crane on the road near Lilavati Hospital had caught fire and policeman was on the spot diverting the vehicles.

The netizens also highlighted that the fire engines had not reached the spot immediately and had tagged Mumbai Police's X handle. The Mumbai Police responded to the tweet saying, the information is received in Main Control room.

So far, there is no information received from authorities on the incident and if the fire is doused and the road is operational for vehicles.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not responded on the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper
No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor Board Due To MP HC Order
No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor Board Due To MP HC Order
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sculptor Responsible For Creating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Was Inexperienced,' Says NCP...

'Sculptor Responsible For Creating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Was Inexperienced,' Says NCP...

Mumbai: Crane Catches Fire Near Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, No Injuries Reported; Video

Mumbai: Crane Catches Fire Near Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, No Injuries Reported; Video

Ahead Of Ganesh Festival, Industrial Court Calls MSRTC Strike Illegal, Asks Employees To Resume Work

Ahead Of Ganesh Festival, Industrial Court Calls MSRTC Strike Illegal, Asks Employees To Resume Work

Maharashtra: BJP Faces Setback After Samarjitsingh Ghatge Joins Sharad Pawar's NCP Ahead Of State...

Maharashtra: BJP Faces Setback After Samarjitsingh Ghatge Joins Sharad Pawar's NCP Ahead Of State...

Maharashtra: Scammers Dupe 65-Year-Old Jalna Man Of ₹53 Lakh In Bogus Stock Market Scheme

Maharashtra: Scammers Dupe 65-Year-Old Jalna Man Of ₹53 Lakh In Bogus Stock Market Scheme