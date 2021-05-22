Mumbai: CR, WR cancel several trains departing city from May 23 due to Cyclone YAAS

At the start of this week, Cyclone Tauktae caused havoc and now Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit the eastern coast of India. In the wake of this, the Indian Railways have announced the cancellation of trains to West Bengal and Odisha. This is being done by both Western and Central Railways departing from May 23.

The Western Railway authorities have stated that they are going to cancel seven trains namely departing from Surat, Ahmedabad and Ajmer and arriving in Puri. The cancellation of trains is till May 27. “In view of the impending cyclonic warning ‘Yaas’, it has been decided to cancel some trains for the safety of passengers and train operations,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway.

Likewise the Central Railway has decided to cancel two trains namely plying on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Bhubaneshwar between May 24-26. And two more trains on the Kurla LTT-Puri route. The East Coast Railway has decided to cancel 74 trains originating or terminating from Bhubaneswar and Puri.

According to India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26. A low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.

The low-pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal by May 23. It is very likely to move north-north westwards, intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm. Owing to the weather system, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to experience light to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 26.