Mumbai: CR, WR brace for rise in AC train ridership

Following the Friday announcement of Union minister of state for railways, Raosaheb Danve, who halved the fares of AC locals, the Central and Western Railways have stated that the revised fares will come into effect from May 5 onwards.

The railway expects that the significant dip in fares will be exponentially proportional to the increase in the number of commuters. To cater to the expected high footfall, the Railway Board, chairman and CEO, V K Tripathi held a meeting with CR and WR officials at the CSMT, in which issues pertaining to AC locals were also discussed. The railway authorities are also looking at publicising weekly and fortnightly season passes that are issued solely for AC local train services.

“Now that fares have been slashed, we expect more footfalls inside AC locals. Yes, the point remains on catering to the probable rise in commuters who might switch over to AC local from normal trains,” said a rail official.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:38 AM IST