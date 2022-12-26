Mumbai: CR witnessed around 50 % increase in chain pulling cases in 2022

Pixabay

Mumbai: The Central Railway witnessed around 50 percent increase in chain pulling cases in long distance trains on its Mumbai division in 2022 as compared to the pre COVID period, which affects more than 6,000 local trains services of the city.

In 2022, CR’s Mumbai division registered 3,343 cases of chain pulling (till 19 December) which is 1,167 more than those registered in 2019. In 2019, a total of 2,176 cases of chain pulling were registered.

Railways have provided the alarm chain in compartments to be used only in emergencies. Instead, it is being misused for all kinds of wrong reasons.

“Misuse of the inter-communication alarm chains, on the mail, express, and passenger trains affects the punctuality of suburban trains and also leads to operational loss for the Railways,” said CR Chief Public Relation Officer Shivaji Sutar. On an average one case chain pulling affects the punctuality of at least two local trains, he added.

According to another CR senior officer, out of the total alarm chain pulling (ACP) cases, hardly 10% cases were justified, rest were unwanted. “A majority of these cases are not justified and they lead to delay in services, thus resulting in overcrowding,” said officials.

“Important stations like Thane and Kalyan are the most affected as most outstation trains halt here. If the chain is pulled when the train is at the crossing point, it blocks the other lines too. This in turn disrupts the entire schedule. The situation worsens during morning and evening peak hours,” said another officer about the locations where maximum cases of chain pulling are reported.

The use of the alarm chain without sufficient and reasonable cause is a crime under Section 141 of Railways Act, 1989. Under the Railway Act, those found misusing the alarm chain face imprisonment for a term which may extend up to one year or with fine of a Rs 1,000, or with both.

Genuine reasons to pull chain

medical emergency

fire on board

boarding with an elderly or differently abled person

security emergencies such as robbery and dacoity.



Reasons the chain is pulled instead for