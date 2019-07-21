Mumbai: CR to operate 5-hour mega block today

Mumbai: In order to carry out the maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) has planned five-hour mega block from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm on Main line and Harbour line.

The block will be operate between Mulund and Matunga railways station on Main line, while both up and down services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chunnabhati/Bandra will not be operated.

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), CR said, “Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.06 pm will be diverted on up slow line between Diva and Parel stations halting at all stations between Diva and Parel and further re-diverted to up fast line proper at Parel station and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule..”

“Down fast/semi fast services leaving CSMT from 10.05 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule,” added Udasi.

On Harbour line, the block will be taken between 11.10 am to 4.10 pm between CSMT-Chunnabhati/Bandra on both up and down.

“Down Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving CSMT/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and down Harbour line services to Bandra / Goregaon leaving CSMT from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended,” said Udasi.

Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

WR to operate jumbo block

Western Railway will operate a jumbo block of five hours from 11.00 am to 03.00 pm on July 21 on down and up slow lines between Borivli and Bhayander stations for maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment.

During the block all up slow trains will run on up fast line from Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali/Goregaon and all Virar bound down slow trains will be run on down fast line from Goregaon to Vasai Road/Virar. During the block, there will not be any service originating/terminating from/upto Bhayander.