Mumbai: CR Station Masters Protest At CSMT, Demand Immediate Filling Of Vacancies & Improved Working Conditions

Mumbai: Central Railway Station Masters Protest At CSMT, Demand Immediate Filling Of Vacancies & Improved Working Conditions | FPJ

Station masters from the Central Railway Mumbai division staged a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday. The protest, part of a nationwide agitation organized by the All India Station Master Association, highlighted several key demands, including the immediate filling of vacant positions, improved facilities.

Alok Kumar, Divisional Secretary of the All India Station Master Association, revealed that approximately 7.5 percent of station master positions remain unfilled.

"The absence of assistant station managers at major and busy stations has significantly increased the workload for current station managers, adding to the pressure they face " said Alok Kumar.

"To remove stagnation in Promotion which is delayed by 10-12 years better cadre restructuring should be given " said another station master.

Protesters also criticized the many stations lack separate restrooms for female station managers, air conditioning, and adequate drinking water facilities, further adding to the grievances" said Alok Kumar adding that All India Station Master Association has formally communicated these issues to all Divisional Railway Managers and has organized similar protests at divisional railway offices across the country on Monday.