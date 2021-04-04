Mumbai: CR rescues 141 runaway kids from its premises this financial year

As many as 141 kids were found by the Central Railway on their premises, who ran away from their homes through the lockdown, during this financial year. In total, more than 1,800 children have been found on CR platforms in last 5 years. According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Mumbai Division, these kids were rescued after they were found loitering on railway Platforms and Concourse are of stations.

From April 2020 to March 2021, the RPF rescued 141 children, which included 92 boys and 49 girls and reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline. Since 2016, the CR authorities rescued 1874 children till March 31 this year. Most of these children came to the city without informing their families, due to some fight, family issues, in search of better life or glamour.

In one of the incidents, a 14-year-old, minor girl ran away from her home in Nagpada after her father scolded her. She was found fearfully moving around Sion station at midnight after which RPF Constable S Shinde along with RPF Inspector Sunder Singh Prajapati. After enquiring it was found that she ran away from home fearing her father. Later, the RPF officials’ in-coordination with the City Police united the minor girl with her worried parents.