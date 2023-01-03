Mumbai: CR records highest ever revenue from fines in April-Dec

Pixabay

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) created history by recording the highest ticket checking revenue ever by any zone on the Indian Railways network and recovered Rs238.72 crore as fines from 36.28 lakh ticketless cases between Apr-Dec 2022. This is the highest revenue earned across the Indian Railways' network.

“This is a quantum jump of 63.46% (more than Rs146.04 crore) over the figures achieved in the same period of 2021,” said a CR official. He added that the revenue earned was only for 9 months of the financial year but was still higher than the Rs214.14 crore that was earned in the financial year 2021-22.

When asked about the increasing cases of ticketless travellers, a senior officer of CR attributed it to the efforts taken by ticket checking staff who were being more vigilant. “The higher numbers have been achieved by conducting regular and surprise checks, which are intensified during peak rush periods, along with vigorous ticket checking drives such as ambush checks and fortress checks that are conducted in association with the Railway Protection Force,” he said.

To ensure a comfortable travel experience and better services to all bonafide rail users, CR conducts intensive ticket checking in suburban, mail express, passenger and special trains across its divisions to curb ticketless and irregular travel. “CR appeals to passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and to travel with dignity,” said the CR spokesperson.

“CR also achieved the best ever loading figures of 58.45 million tonnes during the period and registered a 6.16% increase in freight loading over the same period last year,” said an official. This includes 116 rakes of automobiles that were loaded in Dec 2022, which was the highest ever monthly loading of automobiles by CR.

In Dec 2022, CR also loaded 755 rakes of containers as compared to 724 in Dec 2021, 132 rakes of iron and steel as compared to 83 (Dec 2021), 210 rakes of petroleum products (up from 188), 216 rakes of cement as compared to 199 (Dec 2021) and 123 rakes of fertiliser, up from 100 rakes loaded in the corresponding month last year.

Period Revenue Cases

Apr-Dec 2021 Rs214.14cr 36.28L

Apr-Dec 2022 Rs238.72cr 24.46L

