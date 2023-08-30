Mumbai CR Division Honours Ticket Checking Staff for Crossing ₹109 Cr Revenue Milestone | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Division of Central Railway hosted a felicitation function to honour their ticket checking staff for achieving a milestone revenue of Rs 109 crore during the financial year 2022-23. This year’s revenue from ticket checking is 10% higher than the same period of the previous year.

The event held at the Central Railway auditorium, was attended by Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager Mumbai, as the Chief Guest. An in-house cultural program was organised by the ticket checking staff to celebrate this achievement.

67 station incharges and 28 flying squad incharges felicitated

During the event, Rajnish Kumar Goyal felicitated 67 station incharges and 28 flying squad incharges, along with their dedicated teams, for their remarkable contribution to the division's revenue. In his address, DRM Mumbai expressed his admiration for the team's extraordinary revenue generation, surpassing Rs 100 crore.

He also applauded their commitment to going above and beyond their call of duty, citing remarkable instances such as saving the lives of passengers, rescuing minors, and returning valuable property. "These acts of kindness and dedication exemplify the high standards of service upheld by the Ticket Checking staff," he said. He also emphasised the importance of the ticket checking staff's well-being, urging them to prioritise their health and allocate quality time for their families.

Akhlaque Ahmed, ADRM (Admin), and Robin Kalia, Sr. DCM, were also present to extend their support and appreciation to the ticket checking staff of the division. B Arun Kumar, Sr. DCM / Works, holding the portfolio of ticket checking, expressed gratitude towards all the dignitaries for their motivation and support.

