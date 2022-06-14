Mumbai: CR begins repair work of Dadar foot-over bridge constructed in 1942

Photo: File Image

The middle foot-over bridge at the Dadar railway station of the central railway will be ready by end of next month, officials informed. Connected with platforms number 4, 5, and 6, the foot-over bridge was constructed in the British era in 1942. During a safety audit in 2019, a major overhaul was suggested. In April 2022 railway closed the bridge for repair work.

"Work of major overhaul of the foot-over bridge is in full swing, we are hopeful to complete it by end of July 2022," said a CR official.

"This foot-over bridge has three ramps connected with PF 4, 5 and 6. As per the audit report, ramps are in good condition, hence we decided to regirdering of the bridge," said another CR official.

Due to the closing of this foot-over bridge, hundreds of train commuters of platform number 5 are forced to walk at least 100 more metres.

"We are trying our best to complete the work as soon as possible, in the meantime, passengers traffic of plate form number 5 has been diverted towards the lift located at the south end of the platform," said an officer of CR adding the railways is planning to install these girders this weekend.

Asked about the cost, an official said, it will be around Rs 60 lakh. Like the old foot-over bridge, the new foot-over bridge will also have two spans, one of 17 metres, and the other 15.3 metres.