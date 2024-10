Mumbai: CR Announces 22-Hour Block For Non-Interlocking Works At Kasara Station From November 20-21; Check List Of Cancelled, Rescheduled & Diverted Trains

Representative Image | ANI

Central Railway's Mumbai Division will implement special traffic and power blocks of 22 hours for Non-Interlocking (NI) works at Kasara Station from 20th November (Sunday) to 21st November (Monday).

This initiative aims to facilitate the extension and widening of Platform 1 and the extension of the lines in the Down Yard.The 22-hour block will commence at 3:20 am on Sunday and conclude at 1:20 am on Monday. Key timings include a three-hour block on the Down Line from 10:40 am to 1:40 pm, and on the Up Line from 12:40 pm to 1:40 pm. Additionally, there will be a combined block on both lines from 7:20 pm on Sunday until 1:20 am on Monday.

Due to this work, eight suburban services will be cancelled on Sunday, and 22 suburban services will either short terminate or short originate at suitable stations. Furthermore, the Dhule-CSMT Express and CSMT-Dhule Express will also be cancelled.

Notably, the Nagpur-CSMT Sewagram Express, departing on 19th November, will short terminate at Nashik Road, while the Jabalpur-CSMT Garibrath Express will short terminate at Manmad. In the return direction, the CSMT-Nagpur Sewagram Express will short originate from Nashik Road at 6:30 pm, and the CSMT-Jabalpur Garibrath Express will short originate from Manmad at 5:55 both on Sunday.

Additionally, 28 long distance trains will be diverted to alternate routes, and ten trains will be rescheduled. Six trains will face delays of up to two hours at various enroute stations. For trains diverted via the Vasai Road route, an additional halt of two minutes will be provided at Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, and Thane stations.

An official from Central Railway stated that upon completion of these works, the punctuality of suburban trains in the Kalyan-Kasara section is expected to improve, reducing congestion among long-distance and goods trains at Kasara.

Currently, over 150 suburban trains operate daily in this section, and enhancements from these works aim to ensure smoother and more reliable service.

Diversion of UP trains

11072 Ballia-LTT Kamayani express ( journey commence on (JCO ) 19 th November diverted via Jalgaon-Nandurbar- Bhestan-Vasai Road

11058 Amritsar-CSMT express JCO 19th November 2024 diverted via Jalgaon-Nandurbar- Bhestan-Vasai Road

22537 Gorakhpur-LTT Kushinagar express JCO 19th November 2024 diverted via Jalgaon-Nandurbar- Bhestan-Vasai Road

11062 Jayanagar-LTT Pawan express JCO 19.10.2024 diverted via Jalgaon-Nandurbar- Bhestan-Vasai Road

05069 Chhapra-Panvel Special JCO 19th November diverted via Jalgaon-Nandurbar- Bhestan-Vasai Road

18030 Shalimar-LTT express JCO 18th November diverted via Jalgaon-Nandurbar- Bhestan-Vasai Road

12810 Howrah-CSMT express JCO 18th November diverted via Jalgaon-Nandurbar- Bhestan-Vasai Road

12860 Howrah-CSMT Gitanjali express JCO 19th November diverted via Jalgaon-Nandurbar- Bhestan-Vasai Road

17611 Nanded-CSMT Rajyarani express JCO 19th November 2024 diverted via via Manmad-Ahmadnagar-Daund Chord Line-Pune-Lonavala-Karjat

15018 Gorakhpur-LTT Kashi express JCO 19th November 2024 diverted via Manmad-Ahmadnagar-Daund Chord Line-Pune-Lonavala-Karjat-Kalyan

17618 Nanded-CSMT Tapovan express JCO 20th November diverted via Manmad-Ahmadnagar-Daund Chord Line-Pune-Lonavala-Karjat-Kalyan

20822 Santragachi-Pune Humsafar express JCO 19th November 2024 diverted via Manmad-Ahmadnagar-Daund Chord Line-Pune

12742 Patna-Vasco Da Gama express JCO 19th November 2024 diverted via Manmad-Ahmadnagar-Daund Chord Line-Pune-Lonavala-Karjat-Kalyan-Panvel

01026 Ballia-Dadar Special JCO 18th November 2024 diverted via Manmad-Ahmadnagar-Daund Chord Line-Pune-Lonavala-Karjat-Kalyan

01139 Nagpur-Madgaon Special JCO 19th November 2024 diverted via Manmad-Ahmadnagar-Daund Chord Line-Pune-Lonavala-Karjat-Kalyan

05585 Raxaul-LTT express JCO 18th November 2024 diverted via Manmad-Ahmadnagar-Daund Chord Line-Pune-Lonavala-Karjat-Kalyan

07197 Kazipet-Dadar Special JCO 19th November 2024 diverted via Nanded -Parbhani-Latur Road-Latur-Kuruduvadi-Daund-Pune-Lonavala-Karjat-Kalyan

Diversion of down trains (During Block period down trains will run via Platform No 2 at Kasara)

12137 CSMT-Firozpur Punjal Mail JCO 20th November 2024 diverted via Diva-Vasai Road- Bhestan-Nandurbar-Jalgaon.

12145 LTT-Puri Superfast express JCO 20th November 2024 diverted via Diva-Vasai Road- Bhestan-Nandurbar-Jalgaon

12261 CSMT-Howrah Duronto EXP JCO 20th November 2024 diverted via Diva-Vasai Road- Bhestan-Nandurbar-Jalgaon

17617 CSMT-Nanded Tapovan express JCO 20th November 2024 diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala-Pune-Daund Chord Line-Ahmadnagar-Manmad

12105 CSMT-Gondia Vidarbha express JCO 20th November 2024 diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala-Pune-Daund Chord Line-Ahmadnagar-Manmad

12111 CSMT-Amravati express JCO 20th November 2024 diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala-Pune-Daund Chord Line-Ahmadnagar-Manmad

12289 CSMT-Nagpur Duronto express JCO 20th November 2024 diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala-Pune-Daund Chord Line-Ahmadnagar-Manmad

11401 CSMT-Balharshah Nandigram express JCO 20th November 2024 diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala-Pune-Daund Chord Line-Ahmadnagar-Manmad

05586 LTT-Raxaul express JCO 20th November 2024 diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala-Pune-Daund Chord Line-Ahmadnagar-Manmad

07198 Dadar-Kazipet express JCO 20th November 2024 diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala-Pune-Daund- Kuruduvadi-Latur-Latur Road-Parbhani-Nanded

Rescheduled Trains

11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Godan express JCO 20th November 2024 to be rescheduled at 11.55 am

12869 CSMT-Howrah Weekly SF express JCO 20th November 2024 to be rescheduled at 11.35 am

17612 CSMT-Nanded Rajyarani express JCO 20th November 2024 to be rescheduled at 11.45 pm

12809 CSMT-Howrah Mail JCO 20th November 2024 to be rescheduled at 00.10 am of 21th November 2024.

17057 CSMT-Lingampalli Devagiri express JCO 20th November 2024 to be rescheduled at 00.00hrs ( mid night 12 o clock) of 21th November 2024.

18029 LTT-Shalimar express JCO 20.10.2024 to be rescheduled at 00.30 am of 21st November 2024.

12322 CSMT-Howrah express JCO 20th November 2024 to be rescheduled at 00.15 am of 21th November 2024 .

12167 LTT-Banaras SF EXP JCO 20th November to be rescheduled at 00.45 am.

12141 LTT-Patliputra express JCO 20th November 2024 to be rescheduled at 01.35 am.

22224 Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat express JCO 20th November 2024 to be rescheduled at 8.45 pm.

Regulation of Trains

The following trains JCO 19th November 2024 will be regulated by 1 to 2 hours

12142 Patliputra-LTT express

11080 Gorakhpur-LTT express

11060 Chhapra-LTT express

12162 Agra Cantt-LTT Lashkar express

14314 Bareilly-LTT express

12294 Prayagraj-LTT Duronto express