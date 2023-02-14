Mumbai: CPWD Engineer, wife booked by CBI in disproportionate assets case | representative pic

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of disproportionate assets against a Central Public Works Department (CPWD) assistant engineer and his wife for allegedly accumulating disproportionate movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs85.64 lakh.

According to the CBI, a complaint was received in Feb 2023 that the official and his wife acquired properties, flats and bank balance worth Rs2.01 crore against the likely saving of Rs1.16 crore, which was 36.57% in excess of the total income.

Based on the findings, the CBI has registered a case under section 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI might record statements of the accused public servant and his wife and ask them to furnish all the relevant documents related to their properties and bank details.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)