Mumbai: CPM calls colony ‘lung spots’

Mumbai: Calling Aarey colony one of the “lung spots” of Mumbai city, Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary-general Sitaram Yechury on Monday welcomed the stay imposed by the Supreme Court on felling of trees there.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury said, “We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court as the Aarey colony is one of the lung spots in the sprawling city of Mumbai.”

Yechury said Maharashtra government must stop the activity and direct the metro cooperation to re-locate and change the logistics of their plan. The protesters, who were put in jail, were just raising their voice against the felling of trees.

“Axing trees in a city like Mumbai is not acceptable and this is the reason it lead to a public outcry. As a lot of people are raising their voice against climate change these days, whatever the government did was wrong,” added Yechury.