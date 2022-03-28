Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey reminds builders of March 31 deadline for sound cutters at construction sites to keep noise pollution in check

In Sundays address, Mumbai Comissioner of Police Pandey reminded the developers about the deadline of March 31 to install "sound cutters" at the construction sites to keep noise pollution in check, failing which the contractors will face an action.

Already three developers and three labourers were fined for noise pollution. He also warned them for littering debris in roads, carrying out work beyond stipulated time and carrying out work on Sundays when most of the Mumbaikars are at home.

In his Sunday's live streaming Pandey has also discussed his plans to reslolve hawkers’ issue and clearing hawkers from railway station's entry points along with increasing visible policing on the city streets apart from ongoing drives on traffic and removing khataras (scrap cars) from city streets.

After receiving complaint about a match commentry being played on loudspeaker at Ghatkopar, Pandey has advised not to do so at any place it causing trouble to residents otherwise dealing with the issue if situations doesn't improves. He has also asked religious places to limit sound of their loudspeakers under permissible limits.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:33 PM IST