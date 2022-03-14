Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey meets auto-taxi union

After taking strict measures to reduce the city's traffic problems the Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey met auto and taxi unions. In the meeting, Pandey pointed out that the auto-rickshaw drivers stop anywhere near the crowded railway stations to drop and accept passengers, which eventually leads to congestion. The auto drivers have been asked to stop this practice.

Pandey said in a tweet, "Just met taxi and auto unions. Discussed traffic discipline. #WrongSideDriving (51 yesterday)less stands is what they complained. RTO department was represented. #RemoveKhatara (25 removed yesterday). We are looking for dumping grounds. We and #BMC will work together."

Thampi Kurien of Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union said that the stands meant for auto-rickshaws are missing on both eastern and western suburbs. They had recently installed 150 stands in western suburbs but of that too majority of them have been removed and went missing. “There are around 2200 auto stands in western suburbs and another 760 plus on eastern suburbs. However, more than 95 percent of them are missing now. This is forcing auto drivers for double parking,” said Kurien. There are close to 300 odd share auto rickshaw stands as well in the suburbs.

A L Quadros, a veteran taxi union leader said that they discussed issues revolving around the taxi drivers with Mumbai Police Commissioner. “We mentioned about the missing taxi stands across the city. More than 70 percent of them are missing out of the total 2700-odd stands that were present across Mumbai.”

