Mumbai: CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As Maharashtra Governor In Raj Bhavan Ceremony |

Mumbai: C.P. Radhakrishnan was officially sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra today. The ceremony took place in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, where the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, administered the oath of office.

The event was attended by a range of dignitaries including the Governor's wife, Mrs. Sumathi R., Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar, cabinet members, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagarani, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Protocol Officer Manisha Mhaisekar, and various other senior officials. Governor Radhakrishnan’s family was also present.

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik read out the appointment order from President Droupadi Murmu at the beginning of the ceremony. Following the oath-taking, Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar extended their congratulations to the new Governor.