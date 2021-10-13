Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale orders probe into NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's 'snooping' claims

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale has ordered probe in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's 'snooping' claims. An Additional Commissioner of Police rank officer has been tasked to conduct the probe, sources informed on Wednesday.

On October 11, Wankhede and few other senior NCB officials had met senior Maharashtra Police officials and state government officials and had complained to them that at least two persons have been trying to snoop on the movements of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede.

"It has come to our notice that two persons, whom we suspect could be from Oshiwara police, have been monitoring the movements of Wankhede and have been trying to get information about his movements," an NCB official had told FPJ.

"Wankhede's mother had passed away in 2015 and since then he had been visiting a cemetery to meet his mother's grave every day before coming to office. It has come to our notice that his movements have been monitored during his recent visits at a cemetery where his mother is buried. It has been learnt that some people are not only keeping vigil on his movements, but are also trying to get CCTV footage near the cemetery," the NCB official had further said.

On October 02, a 22-member team headed by Wankhede had raided a cruise near Mumbai and had busted a party where drug was allegedly found from some passengers. The agency has so far arrested 20 persons in the case, including son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan.

The raid was courted by a controversy when NCP leader Nawab Malik had raised questions about NCB's raid.

