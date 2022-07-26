Mumbai: Covid leading cause of maternal deaths | PTI

Mumbai: Covid-19 was the major reason behind most maternal deaths across Mumbai in 2021 compared to 2020. A Right To Information filed by activist Chetan Kothari data reveals that 29 of 197 (14.7 per cent) maternal deaths attributed to Covid-19 in 2020 increased to 43 of 190 maternal deaths or (22.63 per cent) in 2021.

Earlier, haemorrhage, sepsis, and TB had been the leading cause of death. However, the doctors believe that there is a need for awareness related to vaccination among pregnant women who are more susceptible to contracting Covid-19.

The other major causes of maternal death in 2021 were - Haemorrhage (21 deaths), Sepsis (22 deaths), TB (16 deaths), Heart Disease (9 deaths), Anaemia (4 deaths) & High BP (3 deaths). However, 32 maternal deaths in 2019 and 18 maternal deaths in 2020 were due to haemorrhage.

“The data showed that in the last three years, 71 maternal deaths were caused due to haemorrhage. This is preventable if the haemoglobin level of women is built properly by regular, timely Ante-natal checkup (ANC), which sometimes females avoid. In case, a female bleeds a lot during delivery, then she can be saved by blood transfusion, provided adequate blood is available in time. Time and again, serious matters of blood shortage have been highlighted. These deaths are indirectly, to a certain extent, the result of such deaths,” said a senior doctor.

A senior gynaecologist from the civic-run hospital said, “Covid-19 leads to health complications in pregnant women as it adds complications of lungs and other organs in a small percentage.”

“During pregnancy, the immunity level decreases, which makes them more susceptible to the infection. So, women with comorbid health issues develop complications. Many found out they had Covid at the time of delivery,” she said.

Moreover, there should be detailed studies to understand if the basic aetiology of maternal deaths has changed, as sepsis, haemorrhage, and hypertension have been some of the most common causes, and those continue to be formidable.

Dr Pratima Thamke, consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, said, “Pregnant women have higher chances of getting infected with Covid-19, and should get vaccinated as per doctor's advice. The vaccine doesn't lead to Covid infection. It is safe for pregnant women and their babies too.

“Vaccination can allow the mother to build antibodies that can even offer protection to the babies. Various studies suggest that the vaccine doesn't lead to any complications during pregnancy or impact the baby, fertility, or change menstruation. Pregnant ladies should not skip vaccination at all,” she said.