Mumbai: COVID infection on rise, state logs 5,427 new cases in 24 hours

City has reported more than 700 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the city reporting 736 new COVID-19 infections and four fatalities in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of positive cases to 3,16,487 and 11,430 deaths till now.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of daily cases for the second straight day with the state reporting 5,427 new cases and 38 deaths on Thursday, pushing its tally to 20,81,520, with 51,669 fatalities. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the state is constant at 95 per cent over the last month, while the active cases have increased to 40,858 from 31,474 in the last one week.

Moreover, for the first time since the pandemic outbreak the civic health department has conducted 22,382 covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the health experts said that the drop in the number of cases over the last three months were due to the drop in the daily testing and poor tracking as all the officials had stopped the virus seriously. “There was a steep drop in the number of tests this month. The state health department was conducting an average of 48,705 tests this month as compared to 60,308 which was done in January. Moreover, contact tracing was also decreased. All these factors are the main reason for the sudden rise in the number of cases and high positivity rate in some districts of the state,” he said.

Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer said they have directed all the district health officers to do aggressive testing and stick to the three T's (tracing, tracking and testings) through which cases can be under control.