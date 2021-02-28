Mumbai: COVID growth rate up, case doubling rate sees sharp drop

As the maximum city continues to witness a surge in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, the severity of the situation can be seen in the dropping doubling days and rising growth rate of the pandemic cases. In just 10 days, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has dropped below 300 days.

Doubling days refer to the number of days taken by the virus to get doubled.

The average doubling rate recorded on February 1 was 549 days, the same dropped to 417 days as of February 18. However, in just 10 days, as of February 28, the average doubling days of the city has declined to 245 days.

Meanwhile, the case growth rate in six of the city's 24 administrative wards has been swelling, pointing at the rapidly spreading coronavirus cases. Topping the list is M West ward (Govandi and Chembur) with 0.43 per cent, T ward (Mulund) with 0.41 per cent, H West ward (Bandra West, Khar) with 0.40 per cent, N ward (Vikhroli West and Ghatkopar) with 0.36 per cent, K West ward (Andheri, Juhu, Versova) with 0.35 percent and F North ward (Matunga, Sion) with 0.34 per cent. The average growth of Mumbai as of February 26 is 0.28 per cent which was 0.12 till the end of January 2021.

Mumbai has been a COVID hotspot ever since the pandemic hit the country. However, cases had started declining significantly by the end of June. But in the last fortnight, there has been a sudden surge in the number of cases reported daily

Hearteningly, there is not much change in the number of fatalities, with the numbers having come down marginally in the past two-three months. The daily death count has remained below 5 for the past month.

"The number of cases reported daily has been swelling and we have been reporting over 1000 cases daily for almost a week. Containment measures are already scaled up. It will show results but will take some time," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).