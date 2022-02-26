Mumbai: Covid doubling rate in city improves to 4,238 days for first time as cases decline

For the first time, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 4,000-mark on Friday. As per BMC data, the doubling rate was 485 days on February 1, exponentially improving to 4,238 days on February 25. Civic and health officials have attributed this to the fall in Covid-19 cases and deaths in Mumbai and all over Maharashtra.

The doubling rate of an infectious disease is referred to as the time taken for the total number of cases to double. The rate depends on the R0 and the serial interval of a disease. R0, also called reproduction number, is a measure of the contagiousness of the disease and indicates the number of people a single patient could infect in the time they are contagious. So, the R0 gives an idea of what would happen if an infected person would be present in a population of susceptible people.

If the R0 increases, the doubling time decreases and more cases show up quickly. If the serial number increases, the doubling time increases, which means it would take time for new cases to show up.

A member of the State Covid-19 Task Force, Dr Rahul Pandit, said it is a good sign that the third wave is under control and doubling and weekly growth rate have also improved, which means all parameters are in hand and there will be no surge.

Meanwhile, the city reported 128 new infections and zero covid deaths on Friday, increasing the total count to 10,56,207, with 16,691 fatalities.

While the Maharashtra state recorded less than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours, with 973 new cases and 12 covid deaths being reported, the tally has been pushed to 78,63,623, with 1,43,687 deaths so far.

