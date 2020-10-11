Mumbai: Covid claims first female cop

A policewoman became the first female in the force to die of Covid-19 on Sunday. Constable Surekha Unverkar, 43, succumbed to the virus at a hospital in Kalyan, becoming the 86th Mumbai cop to die in the pandemic. According to police, Unverkar, attached to the Special Branch and posted at its airport unit, had no comorbidities but was admitted to the Vaidya Hospital in Kalyan after she complained of breathing problems on September 28.

She seemed to be improving but her condition suddenly took a turn for the worse on Saturday and she passed away the next day.

Unverkar lived with her husband in Kalyan and had tested Covid-positive just three days after her birthday last month. Her colleagues were distraught to learn of her death because she had been in good health until she contracted the virus.



There have been 261 deaths in Maharashtra Police so far, after another male constable attached to Thane Police succumbed to the virus.

