Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccine shortage continues to be sore point; five days to go before universal rollout

“We thought taking a second dose would be easy but the ground scenario is totally different. BMC had said priority would be given to those coming for the second dose but there were thousands of beneficiaries who were waiting for their turn to get the vaccine. There is no proper arrangement for the beneficiaries – we were standing in a queue right by the Western Express Highway, which was itself scary,” he said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the burden on government vaccination centres had increased as stock shortage had forced the closing down of many other designated centres and many private hospitals too had stopped administering vaccines for the same reason. “There was a shortage of vaccines for the last one week, but now, we have received stock. Many beneficiaries who were turned away are now visiting the centres. Also, there is a rush to get vaccinated before May 1,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Sandeep Solanki from Kandivli said he had called at least 10 vaccine centres on Monday morning where both Covishield and Covaxin were available, only to be told at all centres that there was no Covaxin. “When there is no Covaxin available, why has the BMC has mentioned it on their list? I am a high blood pressure patient and my spouse is a kidney patient. We have both taken our first dose, but are not getting the second one. We went to several centres, but it is not available,” he said.

Another senior citizen, Rahul Mehta, said the civic body should provide details online or prior information should be given so that people are not put to unnecessary trouble. “My mother is 86 years old. I went to various centres but vaccines were not available. Despite registering ourselves, we are unable to get vaccinated. How many centres must I visit, taking my aged mother along with me, in the current situation?” he asked, distressed.