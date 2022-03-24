Mumbai: COVID-19 spreading through water? BMC to perform genome sequencing of wastewater samples

Furthering its study to find out if Covid-19 is spreading through water, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now requested the National Institute of Virology, Pune to send in the wastewater samples the agency has been collecting since July 2020. The civic body has asked NIV to send those samples, which have tested positive for Covid-19 after an RT-PCR test. The civic body proposes to perform genome sequencing of these samples.

The BMC has also urged the NIV to help it to collect samples from Mumbai, especially from areas near the hospitals across the city. It said that it has identified 16 areas for collecting wastewater samples in the city. This comes after the civic body began to understand the spread of the Covid-19 variants in the community.

As per the data, till now NIV had collected more than 2000 samples since July 2020, of which over 60 to 70 samples are positive and need to be processed for genome sequencing.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said there has been in covid cases across the city due to which conducting whole genome sequencing cannot be done. Following this, they requested the NIV to share the positive sewage water samples which can be used for genome sequencing.

“We have been doing genome sequencing since August last year and we have enough manpower which can be utilised for this study. So we asked NIV to divide samples accordingly for RT PCR and genome sequencing to avoid any duplication and we will get to know if there are any new variants of covid-19 which can affect the city,” he said.

Kakani further said they have also asked to increase the number of places for collecting data after samples for the analysis. Currently, NIV has selected 16 places in Mumbai mainly areas near hospitals and manholes.

Health experts said the civic body is on the right track on collecting sewage water sampling to understand the presence of Covid-19 variants in the community. “In abroad they are doing genome sequencing of sewage water samples testing positive for Covid-19. While it takes three to 14 days for an individual to exhibit symptoms of Covid-19, the presence can be seen in the wastewater early. It helps in the rapid identification of variants in the community. In India, with the third wave declining, it is now time to be vigilant for new possible variants,” he said.

