Mumbai: COVID-19 second wave claims first life in Mumbai Police force

A 54-year-old police sub inspector attached to the Vakola police station succumbed to COVID-19 early on Monday. The PSI, identified as Mohan Dagde, had tested positive on April 4, and was on leave since. Dagde became the first casualty of the second wave of Novel Coronavirus in the Mumbai Police, which marked the 100th death in the police force.

According to a senior police official, Dagde was healthy and had no comorbidities before contracting the COVID-19 virus. After testing positive on April 4, Dagde, who was on active duty until the reports came in and was later shifted to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) COVID centre.

Sources claimed that complications arose in the wee hours of Sunday, after which he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He, however, succumbed to the virus at around 3.30 am on Monday.

Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8), confirmed the development and said Dagde was attached to Vakola police station for over two years and was a resident of Andheri. Dagde is survived by his wife and two children.

Last year, two constables and an inspector from Vakola police station died due to COVID-19, while 30 personnel had tested positive for the viral infection last year.