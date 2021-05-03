Mumbai: COVID-19 positive theft accused, who escaped quarantine centre twice, arrested

Mumbai: MRA Marg police officials arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly escaping from COVID care centre at St George hospital in the early hours of Sunday. This is the second time the accused identified as Karim Sadulla Khan alias paav had escaped from a quarantine centre said MRA Marg police officials.

On early hours on Sunday, Khan escaped through the window of the ward and climbed down using the pipes from the second floor of the hospital, said police officials. A nurse from ward number 1 at the second floor informed the police guards that Khan was missing. The policemen posted on guard duty searched the entire hospital but failed to locate him.

Police then sounded an alert across the city as Khan was a COVID-19 positive patient, hours later Bandra police nabbed him while trying to break-in to a house in Bandra on Sunday morning.

According to the police, Khan, who is an autorickshaw driver, was earlier arrested on April 24 by Kandivali police for allegedly breaking into a provision store and fleeing with cash and valuables worth ₹4 lakh. Subsequently, he was remanded to judicial custody where he tested positive for COVID-19. As the prison refused to take him, he was lodged in a quarantine centre at Sai Nagar.

However, in a days time, he managed to escape from the window and fled to meet his wife. The Kandivali police then arrested him within 24 hours when he had called his wife to meet him and sent him to St George hospital.