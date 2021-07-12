Mumbai: Covid-19 cases in city drop below 500

The city recorded 478 new infections and nine deaths on Monday. The total for Mumbai now stands at 7,08,174, with 15,636 fatalities. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has touched 96 per cent, with 701 patients recovering and being discharged, taking the total recovered number to 7,03,077.

Maharashtra witnessed a slight drop in the number of cases on Monday, with 7,603 new infections and 53 deaths, pushing the tally to 61,65,402, with 1,26,024 fatalities till date. Moreover, the death rate has been constant at 2 per cent over the last one month.

Five districts have a high case fatality rate, above the state rate of 2.04 per cent. Kolhapur is at the top with 2.9%, Sangli 2.7%, Solapur 2.6%, Satara 2.4% and Sindhudurg 2.4%.

According to state surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, the administration has taken a twin approach. “We are identifying the hotspots in these districts and mass testing the population there. We are isolating the positive patients from the rest of the population to stop the transmission,” he said.

After cases of Delta-plus variants were found, the state government has imposed stricter norms by reducing the five-level relaxation plan to three. The first two levels having maximum relaxations were removed till further order, according to a notification issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on June 25. “With doing away with the five-level relaxation plan, we were expecting that daily cases will go further down, however, that is not happening. It indi- cates that existing restrictions are not being implemented strictly,” said a senior official from the state health department.