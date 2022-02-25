Mumbai: COVID-19 cases drop by 52.25%, test positivity rate also drops below 1%

Covid-19 cases across the city have dropped by 52.25 per cent in February compared to last month. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, 7.50 lakh covid testing has been done until February 23 compared to 15.71 lakh in January. However, the test daily positivity rate has also dropped below 1 per cent. Health experts believe the city may be reporting fewer cases due to low testing. Moreover, a considerable proportion of persons in Mumbai do not opt for testing or do self-testing at home but do not report it.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said there is no correlation between drop-in covid cases and testing as the test positivity rate is still below one per cent. “There has been an actual drop in daily cases and this is not related to a fall in testing and we are in stable condition right now. Moreover, there has been a reduction in Covid testing compared to what we were doing in the last three months. But we are focusing on testing and contact tracing for the early diagnosis of the virus,” he said.

Senior health officials from the covid-19 Task Force said according to the guidelines issued by the central government currently they are testing symptomatic patients due to which testing has been reduced. Moreover, there has been reduced contact tracing.

“We can say testing has reduced as only patients with mild symptoms and now we have also stopped testing citizens at malls, railway stations. Moreover, testing at airports has also dropped,” he said.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the figures have declined due to vaccinations and medication. “We have been proactively taking steps to rein in the virus as well as undertaking mass vaccinations. This has paid rich dividends in the form of reduction in cases.”

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:05 AM IST