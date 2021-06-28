Mumbai: Covid-19 cases drop, 18 deaths recorded on Monday

There was slight drop in the number of daily Covid cases on Monday, with 608 new infections and 18 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total progressive count stands at 7,20,964, with 15,414 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has increased to 96%, with 6,94,796 being recovered and discharged across the city since the outbreak of the virus.

The state also witnessed a drop in cases on Monday, with 6,727 new infections and 101 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 60,43,548, with 1,21,573 fatalities till now.

State surveillance officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “We are at the descending stage of the second wave. So we do not want to take any chances. Both the Centre and WHO have advised to take preventive steps in view of the mutation.”

Dr. Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, said the mutant variant is more lethal than the original one. “This Delta Plus variant is worse and can cause more devastation. This means more hospitalizations. Citizens need to follow Covid precaution rules. Even the government needs to enforce action against offenders if it wants to rein in the virus,” Dr. Deshmukh said.