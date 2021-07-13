Mumbai: COVID-19 cases dip below 500; city records 441 fresh cases, 8 deaths on July 13

Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on July 13, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,28,614.
600 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,03,677. Now, there are 6,950 active cases in the city.
City recorded 8 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 15,644 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Tuesday, 30,100 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 75,92,501 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 925 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.07 percent.
There are total 5 containment zones in the city and 65 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 96 percent.
