Mumbai: COVID-19 cases dip below 500; city records 441 fresh cases, 8 deaths on July 13

Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on July 13, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,28,614.

600 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,03,677. Now, there are 6,950 active cases in the city.

City recorded 8 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 15,644 as per data released by the city's civic body.