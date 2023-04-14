Mumbai: Court says woman lives alone, denies child's custody

Representative Image

Upholding the magistrate court's view that the woman lives as a paying guest and there would be nobody to take care of the child in her absence, a sessions court has refused to interfere with the order denying temporary custody of a girl child to her 36-year-old mother.

Woman had sought relief citing abuse from husband

A doctor by profession, the woman had approached a Borivali magistrate court and sought reliefs under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Underlining that her husband had verbally abused her before everyone at a recital program in the child’s school, she had contended that her daughter was forcibly taken away from her when she was less than five years old.

Husband said he suspected his estranged wife's character

On the other hand, the husband had filed an affidavit before the magistrate court, stating that he suspected his estranged wife's character. The magistrate court had considered these allegations while refusing custody to the mother. It had noted that the woman's husband and the child’s father, though also working, lives in a joint family. “If the appellant goes to work, who will take care of the child,” the court had said. The magistrate had rejected the woman's plea for interim custody of her daughter in January 2021.

Allegations made by husband supported by documents: Court

In the order passed on Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge SN Salve observed that prima facie, the allegations made by the husband are supported by documents produced before the court. The judge further said that the magistrate court has rightly observed that considering the allegations made by the husband and his family members on affidavit, it would not be proper at this stage to hand over the child’s custody to the mother. It said further that the magistrate had rightly rejected the prayer of the mother for interim custody of the child.

