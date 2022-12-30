Mumbai: Court relies on Rhea's case order for granting bail to student booked in drugs case

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: A special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) relied on the landmark judgment of the Bombay High Court in actor Rhea Chakraborty’s case while recently granting bail to a 20-year-old student for selling brownies laced with weed.

The student was arrested in June 2021 with two boxes containing brownies baked with marijuana outside her residential building in Malad. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) went on a raid to the building after it received a tip-off that hash brownies were being sold there.

Student's flatmate ran the business with her

The woman’s flatmate, who allegedly ran the business with her, had opened the door and was found with 35 gm ganja in the pocket of his pants. During the probe,two alleged drug peddlers were arrested; from one of them a commercial quantity of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), a hallucinogen, was recovered. The court had granted the student bail on Dec 13. The detailed order was available only on Thursday.

In both cases, the NCB had charged Ms Chakraborty and the student with a stringent provision of the NDPS Act (section 27A) that deals with ‘financing illicit trafficking and harbouring offenders’. It is punishable by up to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Charge of section 27A is not applicable in this case, says court

In the present case, the special court said that on perusing the citation of Ms Chakraborty’s judgment, it does not think that the allegation against the student falls under the category of financing illicit trafficking or harbouring offenders and that hence, the charge of section 27A is not applicable against her. It said that, apart from this charge, the only other stringent charge was of conspiracy under the Act.

The court noted that there is “no whisper” in the student’s statement that she knew the drug peddler. His statement, too, didn’t indicate that they were in touch and were doing business. For conspiracy, there must be an agreement between parties.

Special Judge V G Raghuvanshi added that it should be noted that the amount of contraband is of small quantity for which punishment is not more than six months.