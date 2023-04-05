 Mumbai court rejects Sachin Vaze's plea seeking to drop proceedings against him in corruption case
Sachin Vaze had turned approver in the case and thence claimed that he should be released and not treated like an accused.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Vaze | Photo: Twitter

A special CBI court on Monday rejected dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze's plea seeking to drop proceedings against him in the corruption case of the CBI.

Vaze had turned approver in the case and hence claimed that he should be released and not treated like an accused.

NCP senior leader Anil Deshmukh was in custody in the case before getting bail.

In November last year, Vaze was granted bail in ED's money laundering case. He had sought bail on the grounds that key accused former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh has got bail from the Bombay High Court and that Vaze himself was never arrested, unlike Deshmukh was.

Sachin Vaze came into the limelight during Maha Vikas Aghadi government for keeping gelatin near Mukesh Ambani's house, Antila.

The session court has given relief to Vaze who has been in custody for several months in the money laundering case. However, as judicial custody has been obtained in other cases, Vaze will continue to be in in jail.

article-image

