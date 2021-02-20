Mumbai: Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan denied bail in drugs case

Mumbai: A special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Saturday rejected the bail plea of state cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan’s bail plea in a drugs case.

In his bail plea filed through advocate Taraq Sayed, Khan had contended that the recovered substance is not Ganja and only tobacco and not covered under the NDPS law. He had further stated that there is nothing to show that he had financed illicit trafficking of drugs to be charged under the provision of the NDPS Act attracting the offence.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau had opposed the bail plea.

Khan was arrested on 13 January in a case of seizure of 200 kg of high-quality ganja from the residence of British national Karan Sajnani, in which a celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and her sister Shaista Furniturewala, as well as co-owner of Mucchad Paanwala Ramkumar Tiwari, had also been arrested.